Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Descendant of Chief Standing Bear wants Harvard to return tomahawk

Standing Bear was a Ponca chief and civil rights leader
items.[0].image.alt
NATI HARNIK/AP
The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe participate in the first Standing Bear commemoration ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 13, 2005. The Chief Standing Bear celebration is held to raise awareness of Indigenous citizens in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
STANDING BEAR COMMEMORATION
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:50:39-04

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Native American lawyer in Oklahoma wants Harvard University to return a tomahawk once owned by his pioneering ancestor, Chief Standing Bear.

Brett Chapman told GBH last week that he's reached out to the university's Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology to return the heirloom.

He says Standing Bear gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

A university spokesperson says the museum is open to repatriation, but that other family members and tribal representatives should be part of the discussions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018