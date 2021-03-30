Douglas Co. reports 128 COVID cases and no deaths related to the virus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the pandemic.

With the new cases, the county’s total is now up to 66,504 while deaths remain at 682.

The DCHD also reported 60,517 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received late yesterday, medical and surgical beds were at 69% occupancy with 468 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 109 beds available.

There were 70 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 29 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also ten more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Eleven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

