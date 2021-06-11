Douglas County Health Department holding series of pop-up clinics next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will be holding several pop-up clinics next week.
According to a Friday release from the DCHD, the clinics will be held at:
- Milton Abrahams Library, 5111 N. 90th St. -- June 15 9-11am
- South Omaha Library, 2808 Q St. – June 15, 2-4 p.m.
- W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S. 15th St.--June 16, 9-11am
- Benson Library, 6015 Binney St. -- June 17, 3-5pm
- Washington Library, 2868 Ames Avenue -- June 22, 11a-1pm
- Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St. – June 23, 1-3 p.m.
- Swanson Library, 9101 W. Dodge Rd. - June 24, 5-7 p.m.
There will be a few opportunities this weekend as well:
- Saturday: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)
- Saturday: Cinco de Mayo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (J&J)
The DCHD wants to remind people that anyone 18 years of age or younger will need a parent or guardian present to get the shot.
The department also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.
Thirteen more cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day for a total of 71,992 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The DCHD reported one additional death as well for a total of 729 to date. The death was of a man in his 50s who was not fully vaccinated.
Other data from the department:
- According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon:
- Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 300 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 75% rate with 85 beds available.
- There were 27 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with six of them receiving adult ICU level care.
- There were six additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
- Five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
