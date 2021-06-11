Douglas County Health Department holding series of pop-up clinics next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will be holding several pop-up clinics next week.

According to a Friday release from the DCHD, the clinics will be held at:

Milton Abrahams Library, 5111 N. 90th St. -- June 15 9-11am

South Omaha Library, 2808 Q St. – June 15, 2-4 p.m.

W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S. 15th St.--June 16, 9-11am

Benson Library, 6015 Binney St. -- June 17, 3-5pm

Washington Library, 2868 Ames Avenue -- June 22, 11a-1pm

Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St. – June 23, 1-3 p.m.

Swanson Library, 9101 W. Dodge Rd. - June 24, 5-7 p.m.

There will be a few opportunities this weekend as well:

Saturday: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday: Cinco de Mayo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (J&J)

The DCHD wants to remind people that anyone 18 years of age or younger will need a parent or guardian present to get the shot.

The department also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.

Thirteen more cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day for a total of 71,992 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The DCHD reported one additional death as well for a total of 729 to date. The death was of a man in his 50s who was not fully vaccinated.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 300 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 75% rate with 85 beds available. There were 27 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with six of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were six additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



