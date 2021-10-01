Watch
Douglas County Health Department reports 127 more COVID cases, two deaths

Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:25:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the latest report from the Douglas County Health Department, an unvaccinated woman in her 50s and a vaccinated man in his 90s are the latest victims of COVID-19 in the county.

The total number of deaths is now up to 795.

The department also reported an additional 127 cases for a total of 83,473 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 145 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 91% rate with 27 staffed beds available.
    • There were 186 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 62 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with 4 suspected adult cases and two suspected potential pediatric cases.
    • Thirty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

