Douglas County Health Department reports 127 more COVID cases, two deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the latest report from the Douglas County Health Department, an unvaccinated woman in her 50s and a vaccinated man in his 90s are the latest victims of COVID-19 in the county.

The total number of deaths is now up to 795.

The department also reported an additional 127 cases for a total of 83,473 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 145 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 91% rate with 27 staffed beds available. There were 186 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 62 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with 4 suspected adult cases and two suspected potential pediatric cases. Thirty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

afternoon:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.