Douglas County Health Department reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 98 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day.

The Health Department received six COVID-19-related death certificates since midnight the previous day. Two men died: an unvaccinated man in his 50s and a vaccinated man over 80 died. Four women have died: there was an unvaccinated woman in her 40s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s. A vaccinated woman in her 70s also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,050.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



258 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 249 adults and nine pediatric cases.

Forty-five of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 174 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 43 staffed beds available.

Twenty-three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 84% capacity with 21 beds available.

There were four additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results including three adults and one potential pediatric case.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 141,196.

