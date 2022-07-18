OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 747 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since Thursday’s report.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 160,839. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The health department hasn't received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday's report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,140.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received from the healthcare coalition by DCHD Sunday:

There were 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Eleven adults were receiving ICU-level care. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% occupancy rate with 220 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest waiting for test results.

