Douglas County Health Department reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 13:19:09-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 747 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since Thursday’s report.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 160,839. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The health department hasn't received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday's report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,140.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received from the healthcare coalition by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.
    • Eleven adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% occupancy rate with 220 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.
  • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest waiting for test results.

