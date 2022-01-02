Douglas County Health Deptartment reports almost 400 new COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 398 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since their last report on Saturday.

The total amount of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 105,677.

The health department says they won't be reporting on any new deaths before Monday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is 915.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Saturday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 80% occupancy with 277 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 92% rate with 25 staffed beds available.

There are 310 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

90 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Ten pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.

There are five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All are adults.

Forty-seven individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The health department will continue COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at their offices located at 1111 S. 41st St. That clinic will offer all vaccine options.

Other clinics are planned for Wednesday at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave.,

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m., all with Pfizer vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.