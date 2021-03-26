Douglas County Property tax deadline approaching

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t paid the first half of your property taxes yet and live in Douglas County, you’ll need to do so soon or you may face a delinquent interest penalty.

According to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, the deadline for the first half of your taxes will be Wednesday, March 31.

All customer service centers for the treasurer’s office will be open until 4:30 p.m. that day to help people make payments. Dropboxes will also be available for people paying by check.

People who want to pay by mail “must ensure a U.S. Postal Service Postmark of midnight or earlier, dated March 31st, 2021, to avoid a delinquent interest penalty.”

You can also pay online at www.dctreasurer.org . Paying online using e-checks or by credit card will result in a service charge.

If you have questions, you can call 444-7103 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Douglas County Treasurer customer service centers are located at:

North CSC, 7414 N. 30th Street

South CSC, 4202 S. 50th Street

Midtown CSC, 411 N. 84th Street

Maple CSC, 15335 W Maple Road, Suite I 02

Millard CSC, 5730 S. 144th Street

