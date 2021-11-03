Douglas County reports 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths; none were vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 182 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 88,004 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Douglas County.

Additionally, three new death certificates related to coronavirus were received during the past day involving a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s. None of them were vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is 831.

Read below for more data from the health department.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 201 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

There were 195 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 73 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all were adults.

Forty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

