Douglas County reports over 200 coronavirus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department announced 214 coronavirus cases on Monday.

The cases include those that have come in since Friday.

There has been 65,401 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began.

The county didn't report any new coronavirus deaths on Monday, and said 59,105 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday, medical and surgical beds were at 65% occupancy with 519 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available.

There were 92 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 38 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also six more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twenty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

