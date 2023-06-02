Drinking Water Boil Advisory lifted for most affected western Iowa communities, Avoca still impacted

AVOCA, Iowa — In a news release, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced that a boil advisory for several western Iowa communities has been lifted for most of those areas.

See the news release from Iowa DNR below:

The Regional Water Rural Water District announced that the Boil Advisory which went into effect on May 25 has been lifted effective immediately, while the mandatory water usage restrictions remain in effect for users of its Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System.

These restrictions will prevent continued system pressure issues which began on May 25 due to the drought and reduced water availability.

Affected areas includes members and customers in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison and Northern Pottawattamie Counties. Included are the communities of Avoca, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Kirkman, Tennant, Panama, Earling, Exira, Persia, and Brayton.

Municipal, residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial users are required to continue mandatory reduction measures as follows:

1. No watering or irrigation of lawns. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, and new seedlings and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between the hours of 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

2. No car washing, except at commercial establishments that provide that service as their only means of income. In these cases, hours of use will be restricted to 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

3. No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, or similar articles.

4. No water shall be used to clean streets, driveways, sidewalks, etc.

5. Large volume water users, including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments, and livestock confinements are requested to scale back services and/or production.

6. Schools are strongly urged to cancel physical education activities and inter-

scholastic competitions that require showers or attract crowds and take other actions to reduce water consumption.

The system continues to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.

For more information, please contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413.

