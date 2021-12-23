Watch
Duck! Flying squirrels take to the air in Lincoln

Nati Harnik/AP
In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 22, 2014, oak trees stand against the sky at the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arboretum in Nebraska City. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Arbor Day Nebraska
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:17:16-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A crew cutting down a dying oak at the University of Nebraska has made a surprising find — flying squirrels. A video shot by a member of the crew made its way to Larkin Powell, a conservation biology professor.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports he was surprised by what he saw — the only remaining Nebraska population of the nocturnal and tiny animals was 90 miles away in Nebraska’s southeast corner, near Indian Cave State Park.

It turns out the flying squirrels had been living undetected — until now — in the treetops just above the animal experts at the university’s School of Natural Resources in Lincoln.

