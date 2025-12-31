Elizabeth O'Connor to step down from University of Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a statement sent to KMTV, Elizabeth O'Connor confirmed she will resign from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents — effective January 9.

O'Connor was arrested back on July 31 for a crash in the Benson neighborhood on May 21. She's accused of DUI causing serious bodily injury. According to police reports, O’Connor hit another car in oncoming traffic near N 63rd & Blondo Streets. Court documents show O'Connor's blood alcohol concentration was .321 — four times the legal limit. Her case is proceeding in district court.

O'Connor was reelected to her second term as regent last year, representing eastern Douglas County. She was also a Douglas County deputy attorney before losing her position after the crash.

Here is O'Connor's statement:

In response to O'Connor's resignation, University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey Gold sent this statement to KMTV:

"On behalf of the University of Nebraska, we would like to thank Regent Elizabeth O'Connor for her longstanding service to the Board, and we look forward to working with her successor to further advance and strengthen our university.”