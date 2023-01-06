Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old

The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year-old girl Fallon Wells on Friday morning.

Wells is described as 36 inches, 30 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022 and was last known to have been with Michelle Grady, 54, and Monty Parkhurst, 58.

According to a press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, they may be traveling in a silver 1997 Buick with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office at 641-464-3921 or call local law enforcement.

