Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 18, 2021
SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an evacuation order that was issued for part of a northwest Iowa town following a fiery weekend train derailment has been lifted.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines was still smoldering Tuesday morning, but it was expected to be extinguished soon.

No injuries were reported. Officials said 80 to 100 people in the town of about 3,000 were evacuated after the derailment. The evacuation order was lifted Monday evening.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment was under investigation.

