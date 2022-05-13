Evacuations underway in Scribner due to methane gas leak

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the City of Scribner confirmed that residents who live within 500 feet of 2nd Street are being evacuated. It's estimated that this impacts at least a dozen homes.

The city said in a social media post that a tank has been breached and the fumes have caught fire. Authorities told 3 News Now that the incident is located near Highway 275 and County Road F.

The Scribner fire department has an active incident at Highway 275 and County Road F. please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/V8FQMHCiNf — Dep. Frank (@depfrankDCSO) May 13, 2022

