Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evacuations underway in Scribner due to methane gas leak

OFD Trucks
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire Department engine is seen at the scene of a house fire in North Omaha on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
OFD Trucks
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:29:47-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the City of Scribner confirmed that residents who live within 500 feet of 2nd Street are being evacuated. It's estimated that this impacts at least a dozen homes.

The city said in a social media post that a tank has been breached and the fumes have caught fire. Authorities told 3 News Now that the incident is located near Highway 275 and County Road F.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018