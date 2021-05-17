Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

items.[0].image.alt
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
Poweshiek County Emergency Mgmt
File
Mollie Tibbets: New details emerge in case of missing college student
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:19:02-04

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged with murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Jury selection began Monday in Davenport for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Lawyers for both sides will work to whittle a pool of 175 potential jurors down to 12 and three alternates. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Rivera is charged with killing Tibbetts while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, and hiding her body in a cornfield. Because he is a Mexico native who was living in the U.S. illegally, the case has inflamed passions over illegal immigration.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018