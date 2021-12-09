Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal report: Iowa violates rights of disabled people

items.[0].image.alt
Linley Sanders/AP
The Iowa Legislature has rejected the first set of redistricting maps drawn by a state agency, raising concerns that majority Republicans may opt to insert politics into Iowa’s nonpartisan process.<br/>
Iowa State Capitol
Posted at 9:33 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 22:33:55-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, telling the state it must find ways to care for people in community settings and not in institutions or be sued.

A federal civil rights lawyer said in a letter and report sent to state officials that after a yearlong investigation the DOJ concluded Iowa likely violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by institutionalizing people who should be placed in community settings.

The investigation focused on state-run institutions in Woodward and Glenwood. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says she is committed to ensuring people are able to live their most independent lives possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018