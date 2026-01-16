Fire breaks out at abandoned Omaha hotel slated for demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at an abandoned hotel in west Omaha Thursday evening, adding another chapter to the ongoing saga of a building that has been a source of community concern for years.

The fire broke out at the old Westmont Inn and Suites just after 6 p.m. The Omaha Fire Department said crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The vacant building has sat empty for years and is currently on the city's demolition list. Neighbors have long described the property as both a safety concern and an eyesore.

In November, the city found additional funding from keynote funds to demolish the vacant building. However, last month the property owner asked a judge to halt the demolition, arguing it would negatively impact the property value. The owner also claimed the city broke a verbal agreement, though city officials say no such agreement existed.

A judge has put the demolition on hold until February while the legal dispute continues.

