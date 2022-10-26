Former President Trump to visit Iowa next week in support of Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley

Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit Sioux City, Iowa next Thursday for a rally supporting “Trump Endorsed America First" candidates.

Two of those candidates include Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans running for reelection this cycle.

The rally is slated to start on November 3 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

This is Trump's first visit to Iowa since the fall of 2021 when he visited the Des Moines area. He also came to Omaha in late October of 2020 for a rally with Nebraska and Iowa politicians.

