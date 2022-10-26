Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former President Trump to visit Iowa next week in support of Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley

Donald Trump
John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Donald Trump
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 15:25:45-04

Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit Sioux City, Iowa next Thursday for a rally supporting “Trump Endorsed America First" candidates.

Two of those candidates include Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans running for reelection this cycle.

The rally is slated to start on November 3 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

This is Trump's first visit to Iowa since the fall of 2021 when he visited the Des Moines area. He also came to Omaha in late October of 2020 for a rally with Nebraska and Iowa politicians.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018