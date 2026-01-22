Former State Senator Lynne Walz announces campaign for Nebraska Governor

FREMONT, Neb. — Former Nebraska State Senator Lynne Walz announced her candidacy for governor today, becoming the first Democrat to enter the 2026 race.

Walz, who served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2017 until reaching term limits in 2025, made her announcement in Fremont. She outlined her campaign priorities as focusing on economic development and bringing Nebraskans together.

"Property taxes have gone up for most homeowners, not down. Our GDP growth is the worst in the nation. And we have to renew our focus on economic development and creating jobs," Walz said.

The Democratic candidate will face a competitive field in the general election. On the Republican side, former city administrator Sheila Korth-Focken and business owner Jacy Todd are challenging incumbent Governor Jim Pillen in the state primary.

Walz's entry into the race sets up what could be a significant political battle as Democrats seek to regain the governor's mansion in Nebraska.

