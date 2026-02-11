Four more charged in homicide case of pregnant woman and her husband

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln police have made four more arrests related to the disappearance and presumed deaths of Hannah Neville, Roberto Tanner, and their unborn child.

Ammie Mitchell, Kendall Hawthorne, Matthew Lickliter, and Sheena Miller are now in jail on charges of accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

Earlier this month, police arrested Tanner's half-brother Sterling James and his wife Sayde Titus.

Police believe Miller was present before and after James shot and killed the couple and helped move their bodies. They also believe Mitchell and Lickliter saw one or both of the victims dead, and Hawthorne took things from Neville's car.

Human remains were found last week in Saunders County, but results aren't yet back to confirm the identities.

