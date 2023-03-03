Fremont Police, Nebraska State Patrol looking for missing 81-year-old man

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old last seen at the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police identified the man as Gary Quast. Quast is five feet and nine inches tall and has white hair as well as blue eyes. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a snap button shirt and a camouflage hat.

Quast was driving a Red 2014 Hyundai Sonata (NE plate 19438) and also has dementia.

If you have any information, call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

The Nebraska State Patrol also issued an endangered missing advisory to assist in finding Quast.

