Garth Brooks cancels next five tour stops due to rising COVID wave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For those who managed to see Garth Brooks during a record-setting weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln last weekend, consider yourselves lucky. According to Brooks’ website, stops at the next five cities on the tour have been canceled due to a rising wave of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," said Garth Brooks.

Canceled stops include:

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.

"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard-working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful," wrote the musician.

Brooks’ team said it will continue to monitor conditions with hopes to get back on the road soon.

"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," said Brooks. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."

People who purchased tickets will not be required to take action for a refund. Ticketmaster should automatically issue one via the payment method used to purchase tickets.

