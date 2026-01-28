Gov. Pillen's office responds to questions about last week's town hall comments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last Tuesday, Governor Pillen used the derogatory word multiple times in his responses during his town hall.

"He did real harm to our most vulnerable population and their families and and to me, he owes his constituents an apology," said Shelley Gillen, whose son has special needs.

We reached out to his office and campaign multiple times to talk to him about why he used that term. We didn't get a response, so we asked him about it during a press conference on Friday. He did not answer the question.

The governor's office declined our follow up requests for an on camera interview but Tuesday sent this statement.

"Governor Pillen’s actions have always supported Nebraska’s developmentally disabled community. He cleared the long-stalled DD waitlist, speeding service access to Nebraska families who had waited for years, and substantially increased special education funding for our schools. He is a fierce advocate for the inherent dignity and value of all people.

The Governor did not direct his comments to members of the DD community or their families, nor did the thought ever cross his mind. Rather, he was referring to the group of liberals who continually dress in Handmaid’s Tale outfits as a form of political protest and disrupt official events, as well as other left-wing radicals who have poisoned our political discourse and sowed division throughout our society," said Laura Strimple, Communications Director, Governor Pillen's Offfice.

