Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:09:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha meat processor has recalled more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products intended to be made into ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing's recall Thursday.

The beef products were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The packages were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Officials say contamination was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
