Health Department: 6 new COVID deaths confirmed, 95 COVID patients in Omaha metro ICUs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department released its daily COVID numbers. It confirmed that 1,703 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. The one-day record for positive COVID tests since the beginning of the pandemic was reported on Friday. That was 1,866 new positive tests. Tuesday's numbers are the fourth highest.

The health department also confirmed six new COVID-19 death certificates were received since Friday. Three men between the ages of 35 and 85 have died and three women between the ages of 65 and 75 have died. None of them were vaccinated.

1/14/22 – 1,866 new cases

1/8/22 – 1,848 new cases

1/13/22 –1,834 new cases

1/18/22 – 1,703 new cases

1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases

12/30/21 – 1,188 new cases

1/7/22 – 1,152 new cases

1/4/22 – 1,038 new cases

11/18/20 – 937 new cases

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday Evening:

Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 208 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available.

There were 409 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 95 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Fifty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Eighteen pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 79% capacity with 28 beds available.

There were 13 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, with six adult and seven potential pediatric cases.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 125,220. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 964.

