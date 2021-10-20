Heating bill assistance for low-income people in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know in could use some help with the costs associated with heating your home this winter, MidAmerican Energy encourages applying for the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). The program is available to residents of Iowa and Nebraska.

“Winters can add a financial strain for our customers who struggle to pay their energy bills,” Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican, said. “We encourage any customer with financial challenges to contact their local community action agency to find out if they are eligible for assistance.” Customers concerned about their ability to pay energy bills or who would like to talk about payment arrangements should call MidAmerican at 888-427-5632.

Funds for the program are given to each participating state which then administers funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Iowa LIHEAP

Community action agencies in Iowa review applications and administer grant funds. Household income and size, type of primary heating fuel, housing type and other factors are considered. To be eligible for LIHEAP in Iowa, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 200% of 2021 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $25,760. A family of four is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $53,000. The program began taking applications October 1 for those 60 years old or older, and will accept applications beginning November 1 for all others. The program accepts applications through April 30, 2022. Eligible customers who need help with energy bills should apply for LIHEAP at a local community action agency . The Iowa Department of Human Rights has additional information about the program and eligibility requirements.



Nebraska LIHEAP The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services administers the state’s LIHEAP assistance.

To be eligible for LIHEAP in Nebraska, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 150% of 2021 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $19,320, and a family of four can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $39,750. Nebraska customers can apply for assistance now through March 31, 2022, for the 2021-2022 heating season. LIHEAP application forms are available through the ACCESSNebraska website, by phone at 800-383-4278, or at a local Nebraska DHHS office .

