High ozone levels forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you plan to be out and about Wednesday and Thursday and have certain health conditions, you may want to take certain steps to prevent exposure and help mitigate the ozone problem.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), ozone levels on these days have been forecasted in the moderate range of the Federal Air Quality Index which qualifies them as Ozone Action Days.

To help reduce the ozone problem, MAPA provided the following tips:



Combining errands into a single trip when driving

Carpooling when possible

Reducing energy use

Buying non-toxic cleaning materials

You can monitor air quality conditions by visiting https://www.douglascountyairquality.com/ or https://www.airnow.gov/.

