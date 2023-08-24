Historic buildings in Park Avenue neighborhood days away from re-opening as affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, there was still a lot of work to be done on two historic buildings in the Park Avenue neighborhood. Now the new affordable housing units are just days away from opening.

"We are about 90 percent done, racing for the grand opening this Friday," said Christian Gray, co- executive director, of inCOMMON Community Development.

It's a project that includes The Hanscom Apartments and The Georgia Row Apartments. An endeavor inCOMMON Community Development started several years ago.

"The more we just got to understand affordable housing, we saw the immense short fall that we have throughout the community. Over 70,000 units shy of what we need to really have enough affordable housing for our community," Gray said.

Between the two buildings there will be 75 affordable units. The Hanscom Apartments is designed with studio and one-bedroom units, ranging in price from $500 to $700.

The Georgia Row Apartments has 11 units of family housing, priced between $700 and $1000.

"Our goal is just to make sure that it's a mixed income neighborhood, that everybody has the chance to remain here and live here," Gray said.

But how are they able to keep the units affordable? Gray said it's possible from government programming and local generosity.

"It is pretty rare with gentrification and rents going up," said Anthony Hurt a former tenant.

Anthony lived in the Hanscom Apartments a few years ago, when they were the Bristol Apartments, and is already approved to move back in.

"It's hard to find some place I can afford. The last place, I am living at now, 80 percent of my income for rent," Hurt said.

Anthony is legally blind. To him, moving back to the Park Avenue neighborhood is appealing for several reasons.

"It's pretty thrilling. There is really no way for me to walk to a supermarket or anything where I am at now. So that is a big gain. And then to have spending money to, you know, have any spending money is going to be a novelty," Hurt said.

These buildings, a landmark for many, are ready to be the center for a new community.

While the grand opening celebration is this week, residents are expected to be able to move in early September.

The block party style Grand Opening is Friday at 5 p.m. at 1029 Park Avenue and will include a ribbon cutting and tours of both buildings.

