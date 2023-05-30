How screen time can impact eye health of children as nearsightedness increases

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Myopia, more commonly known as nearsightedness is seen in many more kids now.

The Trivedi family recently noticed their oldest son was showing signs of myopia, meaning it is harder for them to clearly see things far away.

"Some of the symptoms that came up were like headaches, or sometimes the eyes are being strained by near work," said Seema Trivedi.

Optometrist Doctor Cheryl Chapman says not only are more people being diagnosed but their vision is getting worse, faster.

"It is predicted that about 65 percent of Americans will be nearsighted by the year 2050," said Chapman.

She says increased time on computer and phone screens means eyes are focused up close.

"The myopic eye is growing longer and longer and as the eye grows longer, the retina becomes more stretched out," said Chapman.

The biggest concern is the impact on eye health over time. But, there are ways to slow progression. This includes specific eye drops, contact lenses and a therapy called orthokeratology.

"It's basically like a retainer for the cornea, re-shaping the cornea while the child sleeps," said Chapman.

The Trivedi's are treating myopia for both sons now, using various treatment options. But also implementing new practices.

"Watch near work for 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look away 20 feet away," said Seema Trivedi.

Spending more time outside and more time with family.

"We are trying to actually go back to old school, like doing board games, and doing other things that are not just electronics," said Seema Trivedi.

But Chapman and the Trivedi family urge others to take it seriously and act early.

"You know there is no cure, but at least we are now taking the right steps of increasing his chances of having the most healthy adult life as possible," said Kirt Trivedi.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.