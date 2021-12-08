Watch
Iowa Auditor Sand seeking 2nd term, won't run for governor

David Pitt/AP
FILE - Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid Home Health Services program during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Standing behind him are Deputy Auditor Annette Campbell, left, and Senior Auditor Melissa Finestead. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, Sand announced he’s running for re-election and not for governor as many Democrats had been hoping. (AP Photo/David Pitt, File)
Rob Sand
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:54:43-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, announced he would run for re-election in 2022 and not for governor as some supporters had been urging.

Sand said in a video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday that he would not challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is expected to run for re-election to a second full term.

The decision leaves Democrats without a candidate who has been elected to statewide office in the race for governor.

State Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo and Des Moines businesswoman and political organizer Deidre DeJear are among those running for the party’s nomination in the June primary.

