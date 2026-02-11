Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Iowa college baseball team bus crash kills 1, injures several

The crash happened near Twin Lakes, IA
Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team involved in fatal bus crash near Twin Lakes. One person killed, several seriously injured among 33 on board.
Bus crash kills one in Iowa, college baseball team on board
A bus carrying members of the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team crashed Tuesday morning near Twin Lakes, Iowa, killing one person and seriously injuring several others, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred just before noon about 45 minutes north of Carroll. All 33 people on board were members of the college's baseball team, and the bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

"So where the curve is, it apparently kept going straight and that's where it rolled several times right behind where we're standing, so it looks like it rolled maybe at least once or twice before it came to a rest," an official said.

Passengers were transported to several area hospitals by helicopter and ambulance following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

