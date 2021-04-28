Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa governor signs into law broadband expansion program

items.[0].image.alt
via Storyblocks
Generic image
Typing computer laptop working home job
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:22:37-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology. Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

She said Wednesday, the bill addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country.

Reynolds says lawmakers have agreed to provide $100 million for the grant program, which allows companies to apply for state grants to pay for installing the service with areas of most need getting higher reimbursements up to 75% of project cost.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018