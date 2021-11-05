Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa governor signs state's redistricting plan into law

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference in Des Moines.
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 14:49:12-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s redistricting plan into law, finalizing the once-in-a-decade task complicated this year by late U.S. Census data that pushed the state past constitutional deadlines. Reynolds announced Thursday night she had signed legislation redrawing the legislative and congressional districts.

The Iowa Legislature on Oct. 28 passed a redistricting plan created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. It was the second set of maps after Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the first plan drawn by the LSA on Oct. 5.

The redistricting process was delayed this year because census data came in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018