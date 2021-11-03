Watch
Iowa governor voting in Madison County shows she has moved

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference in Des Moines.
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 03, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With a photo posted on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unofficially announced she is now a resident of Madison County.

Reynolds posted the photo of her feeding her ballot into a voting machine and noted she had voted Tuesday morning in Madison County. It was the first word that Reynolds had moved from neighboring Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer and state senator before then-Gov. Terry Branstad chose her to run as lieutenant governor with him.

Spokesman Alex Murphy later confirmed Reynolds and her husband purchased property in Madison County, about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.

