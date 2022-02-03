Watch
Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

Posted at 9:17 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 22:17:51-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 on Wednesday with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 — a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol — from at least one pump by 2026.

Stations must meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits.

After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps, and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

