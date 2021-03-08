Iowa journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A journalist is being tried on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice in Iowa last year.

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was pepper-sprayed and jailed in May while reporting on a clash between protesters and police. She is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Advocates for journalism and human rights in the U.S. and abroad have pressed Iowa authorities to drop the charges, arguing Sahouri was simply doing her job. But prosecutors in the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone have pressed forward with the case. A six-member jury was selected Monday morning.

