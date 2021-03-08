Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Akin/AP
Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black Lives Matter protest she was covering on May 31, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, was dispersed by tear gas. Sahouri is set to stand trial on Monday, March 8, 2021, on misdemeanor charges, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from advocates for press freedom. (Photo courtesy Katie Akin via AP)
Racial Injustice Reporter's Trial
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:59:43-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A journalist is being tried on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice in Iowa last year.

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was pepper-sprayed and jailed in May while reporting on a clash between protesters and police. She is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

Advocates for journalism and human rights in the U.S. and abroad have pressed Iowa authorities to drop the charges, arguing Sahouri was simply doing her job. But prosecutors in the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone have pressed forward with the case. A six-member jury was selected Monday morning.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018