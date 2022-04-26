Iowa lawmakers approve bill requiring most gas stations to sell E15 fuel by 2026

Iowa lawmakers passed a bill requiring most gas stations to sell E15 — a gasoline with 15 percent ethanol —starting in 2026.

Drivers share one consensus: they're supportive of the measure if it helps high gas prices go back down.

"Oh, we definitely stayed at home when we didn't want to because of gas prices: the expense, it comes out of our pockets. It hurts, the gas prices is hurting us as a family," motorist Matthew Barron said.

"We are a corn state, so I think it would be appropriate so we could use resources that we have," motorist Michelle Gaither said.

"Bring it. If it's cheaper, I'll take it, the gas sucks right now. If the gas gets better, bringing that, whatever you bring to the table, I'll take it," motorist Laterries Marshall said.

Ultimately, supporters say the legislation is not only good for the economy but also for farmers and those prices at the pump.

"E15 right now, we're seeing anywhere between 20 — and I heard 60 cents at one pump. That's a big difference," Lance Lillibridge, President of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said.

Lillibridge calls the environment a "real winner."

"We're using a fuel that has less pollutants, that's greener. Farmers are growing corn that is sustainable, we actually can do this every year and we're very good at it," Lillibridge said.

Some gas stations can be exempt from selling E15, such as not having the appropriate equipment or if they "cannot reasonably obtain E-15." If this is the case, retailers can submit a waiver or hire someone to look at their facility for their claim. Retailers that want to upgrade can use a cost-sharing program provided by the state, which will pick up a percentage of the cost.

It's a change that drivers are open to.

"Let's save the world — all for that — do it. If not for that, let's just do it because gas is expensive and it's killing my pockets," Marshall said.

The next step is for Governor Kim Reynolds to sign the bill into law.

