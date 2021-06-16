Watch
Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder

An arrest warrant was issued for Stephen A. Gentry, a former coach and teacher at Papillion South High School.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 16, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old man charged with killing his parents and younger sister in their family home in Iowa told police that a masked intruder was to blame for the homicides.

A criminal complaint says Alex Jackson called 911 on Tuesday morning to report that he and his dad had been shot by a male intruder at their Cedar Rapids home.

Officers who responded found 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead from gunshot wounds in different rooms of the home. They found Alex Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, and recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that is believed to have been the firearm used in the shootings.

Alex Jackson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

