Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa profs want right to require masks in class

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, students walk across campus at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. University of Iowa President Sally Mason says Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014 she would have concerns about extending a tuition freeze to cover nonresident and graduate students. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Tuition Freeze Iowa
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:40:22-04

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Faculty at Iowa's public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms regardless of state law or policies against them.

Biology professor Steve O'Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms. O'Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he has already imposed a mask mandate for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.

Northern Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University sent petitions last month to the state Board of Regents signed by hundreds of faculty asking for the ability to require masks and vaccines.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards in May barred administrators from requiring masks or vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018