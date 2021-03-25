Menu

Iowa school bus driver resigns after 2nd-offense DUI arrest

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
File photo
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 12:00:15-04

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — A school bus driver in northern Iowa has resigned following her arrest on a charge of second-offense drunken driving while she was transporting three young school children.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 44-year-old Rebecca Anne Spencer resigned earlier this month from the Forest City Community School District. That came days after she was arrested around 8:30 a.m. March 12 after the school van she was driving was stopped. The arresting officer said he stopped the van for speeding, but smelled alcohol as he spoke to Spencer.

The Iowa State Patrol says Spencer failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test measured her blood alcohol content at 0.244 percent.

