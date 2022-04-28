Iowa teen charged with killing Spanish teacher seeks juvenile trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The attorney for an Iowa 17-year-old accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher has argued that his case should be moved from adult to juvenile court.

Such a move could allow the teenager to dodge a long prison sentence; he would be released from custody at age 18. His attorney requested the move during a hearing Thursday.

The boy and his 16-year-old classmate are charged with murder in the beating death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in November. The teen, now 17, was 16 at the time of the alleged murder. The other boy, who is 16, also wants his case to be sent to juvenile court.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.