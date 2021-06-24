Watch
Iowa to deploy up to 30 state officers to Texas for 2 weeks

Oliva Sun/AP
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 18:21:18-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety did not say when the deployment of the officers would begin or how they would be chosen. The officers will assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reynolds said she agreed to the deployment, following similar moves by Republican governors in Nebraska, Florida and Idaho, after receiving assurances from the department that their absences "will not compromise our ability to provide all the necessary public safety services to Iowans."

