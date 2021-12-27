Iowa woman charged with helping in Sioux City hatchet attack on man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month.

Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked 52-year-old Mary Blair out of the apartment. Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges including burglary and assault.

Court documents say Blair, who referred to the teen as "her protector," let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.

Prosecutors say the victim also had to have a chest tube inserted because of blood in his lung after he was struck several times with the hatchet.

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the 16-year-old suspect in the attack has not yet been arrested.

