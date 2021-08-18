James Taylor, Jackson Browne to perform in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Singer-songwriter James Taylor is making a stop in Omaha this December with special guest Jackson Browne.

The concert will take place Dec. 7 at CHI Health Center.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com starting Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

Read more about the artists from the concert announcement below.

"As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.

Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards.

His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

More than just a best-selling artist and legendary singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne has become an institution in American music selling over 18 million albums in the United States."

