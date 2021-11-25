Kellogg's and its striking workers to resume talks next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kellogg's and its 1,400 striking cereal workers agreed to return to the bargaining table a day after the company threatened to start permanently replacing some of the workers.

ontract talks are set to resume next Tuesday between the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

The two sides met for one day earlier this week, but didn't make much progress toward ending the strike that began Oct. 5. The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg's brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.

