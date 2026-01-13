KMTV viewers may experience signal issues during Tuesday night maintenance

(KMTV) OMAHA, NEB. — KMTV viewers may experience signal interruptions tonight due to scheduled maintenance at the station.

The maintenance will begin around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. During this time, viewers may notice mismatched audio and jittering pictures.

The station is conducting the maintenance to ensure optimal broadcast quality for viewers.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

