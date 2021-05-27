La Vista Salute to Summer events postponed to free up resources during Ryan Larsen search

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a video posted by the City of La Vista, featuring Mayor Doug Kindig, the Salute to Summer parade and fireworks planned for this weekend will be postponed. The events were scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

With the ongoing search for Ryan Larsen happening, Kindig said resources are focused elsewhere and he believes it’s “the right thing to do.”

La Vista will still celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Hometown Heroes event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blue Star Memorial at city hall.

On Saturday, ice cream trucks will also be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those trucks will be located at:

G. Stanley Hall Elementary

La Vista Central Park roundabout near the playground

La Vista Public Library’s west parking lot

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church parking lot

Fireworks and other events are still in the works.

“We have identified Friday, August 6 for the adjusted Salute to Summer Celebration, to finish the summer celebration,” Kindig said. “This is gonna include a community cookout, a concert and a fireworks show. More details will be release, later this summer on that.”

Kindig said he understands things have been difficult for people over the last summer and a half, especially during the last couple of weeks, and he hopes they understand.

Good afternoon, La Vista. We have an update on the Salute to Summer plans for this weekend and some changes we've had to make. Please watch this video from Mayor Kindig for all the information. pic.twitter.com/slNggJbIYk — @cityoflavista (@CityofLaVista) May 26, 2021

