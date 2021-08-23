Larry the Cable Guy to perform benefit show on Oct. 7 for Lied Center for Performing Arts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the University of Nebraska, comedian Larry the Cable Guy will “Git-R-Done” for the Lied Center for Performing Arts at a benefit show at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

"The comedian is donating his time, and 100% of ticket sales will support Lied’s continued programming and education outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement from the University.

A pre-sale for Friends of Lied members begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 30. To access the pre-sale, join the Friends of Lied at the $50-plus level by Aug. 26. For more information, visit liedcenter.org/friends.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 and can be purchased by going to liedcenter.org, calling 402-472-4747 or visiting the Lied’s box office at 301 N. 12th St. All tickets are $49.50.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee and Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theaters and arenas across the United States. He has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, named after his signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

